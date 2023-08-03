Japanese Man Sets Bizarre Record for Most Cans Stuck on Face Using Air Suction

Shunichi Kanno of Japan not only set the bizarre Guinness World Record for the Most Drink Cans Placed on the Head Using Air Suction with 10 cans in September 2019 but also broke that record with 11 cans in June 2023. Shunichi, whose nickname is, appropriately, “Canhead”, explained that he wanted to put his large forehead to use.

I have had a big forehead since I was young…Everyone mentioned that, so I felt that I had something quite unique. I was thinking about how I can put this to good use.

New record: The most drink cans placed on the head using air suction – 11 by Shunichi Kanno (Japan) ??



His nickname is canhead for a reason ? pic.twitter.com/VQutFtkawd — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 1, 2023

Kanno also set the record for the Most Drinks Cans Placed On The Body Using Air Suction in 2020.

via Boing Boing