Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fascinating Mossy Leaf Gecko Whose Pebbly Skin Matches the Bark of Trees for Excellent Camouflage

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

As part of their continuing Planet Earth series, Great Big Story profiled a really interesting mossy leaf-tailed gecko whose camouflaging skin looks just like the bark of the trees in the forests of Madagascar where they live. Unfortunately, just like the many other animals and insects who have appeared in this series, the mossy leaf gecko as a species is endangered due to their deforestation of their home.

This is Madagascar’s mossy leaf-tailed gecko. With the ability to grow up to six inches in length, these creatures possess an incredible camouflage that allows them to blend right into their forest habitats. They can scatter their shadows, making their outline nearly invisible to predators. Unfortunately, due to deforestation and increasing demand in the pet trade, the future of the species is under threat.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP