A Fascinating Mossy Leaf Gecko Whose Pebbly Skin Matches the Bark of Trees for Excellent Camouflage

As part of their continuing Planet Earth series, Great Big Story profiled a really interesting mossy leaf-tailed gecko whose camouflaging skin looks just like the bark of the trees in the forests of Madagascar where they live. Unfortunately, just like the many other animals and insects who have appeared in this series, the mossy leaf gecko as a species is endangered due to their deforestation of their home.

