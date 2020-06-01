Startled Family Awakes to Find a Moose In Their Pool

A startled family in Ottowa South, Ontario, Canada woke to find a wayward full-grown moose swimming in their backyard pool. The pool had been covered up with plastic, but it collapsed under the immense weight of the alcine visitor. According to homeowner Paul Koch, the moose was at first surprised by the sequence of events, but then she calmed down. Unfortunately, the moose couldn’t figure out how to get out of the pool for quite a while.

I came upstairs and there she was thrashing around. Somehow she’d gotten on top of the blanket and fallen in and was trying to get out desperately. and she’s been there ever since.

Eventually, the moose made her way out of the pool and lept away.