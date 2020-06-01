Startled Family Awakes to Find a Moose In Their Pool

A startled family in Ottowa South, Ontario, Canada woke to find a wayward full-grown moose swimming in their backyard pool. The pool had been covered up with plastic, but it collapsed under the immense weight of the alcine visitor. According to homeowner Paul Koch, the moose was at first surprised by the sequence of events, but then she calmed down. Unfortunately, the moose couldn’t figure out how to get out of the pool for quite a while.
I came upstairs and there she was thrashing around. Somehow she’d gotten on top of the blanket and fallen in and was trying to get out desperately. and she’s been there ever since.
Better sight of the moose. Weighs maybe 7-800 pounds. Near Hunt Club and Uplands. #ottnews @ctvottawa https://t.co/ZkBIoFV3XF pic.twitter.com/Au5LCF28jN
— Saron Fanel CTV (@saronfanel) May 29, 2020
Eventually, the moose made her way out of the pool and lept away.
Fortunately, she just climbed out by herself, raced across the yard and jumped a fence — it’s about five and a half feet — into the neighbour’s yard. Fortunately, she missed their swimming pool and just kept going