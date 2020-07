Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An overheated mama moose wandered into a Juneau, Alaska backyard and enjoyed a refreshing spray from an oscillating sprinkler. The great beast stood right in the spray, experiencing the sweet relief of the water, walking with it as it rotated back and forth. The moose’s two calves cautiously watched from the side.