Monty Python’s Heartfelt Tribute to the Late, Great and Absolutely Brilliant Terry Jones (1942-2020)

After the death of the absolutely brilliant Terry Jones (1942-2020), the surviving members of Monty Python paid a heartfelt tribute to their fallen mate with a compilation of some of Jones’ most hilarious work. Included in this tribute was Jones’ work as the waitress in the iconic “Spam” sketch and his role as the enormous Mr. Creosote in The Meaning of Life, just to name a few.

In loving memory of our dear Terry J, who passed away on 21 January 2020, we’ve put together this compilation of clips of some of his best Monty Python moments. Clips include sketches from the newly restored “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”, iconic scenes from “Monty Python & the Holy Grail,” “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” and “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life” and clips from the 2014 live show “Monty Python (live) – One Down Five to Go” and 2015 documentary “Monty Python The Meaning of Live.”

Here’s a couple of clips featuring some of Jone’s most memorable work.