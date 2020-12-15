Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Very Cleverly Punny Squid Themed Website 404 Error Page

There are so many things to love about the wonderfully inventive Monterey Bay Aquarium. This includes their very cleverly punny punny website 404 error page, which reads “You’ve gotta be squidding me!”. This, of course, is very appealing to us here at Laughing Squid for obvious reasons!

Sorry, but the page you’re looking for doesn’t exist (and our puns are about to get worse).

And indeed they do, as there are more puns available as you scroll down for more information.