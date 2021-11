Pixar Remixes ‘Monsters Inc.’ Into Old-Timey Silent Film

Pixar has remixed their wonderfully heartwarming CGI classic Monsters, Inc. into an amusing silent, four-minute, black-and-white animation with such vintage cinematic tricks as intertitles, exaggerated jump scares, and an old-timey piano rag playing in the background.

t’s scarin’ time! Grab your popcorn and watch Mike and Sulley fill up those scream canisters in this classic silent film style.