Monsoon IV, The Beauty of the Southwest Summer Skies Captured in a Gorgeous Timelapse

In the fourth video from of his “Monsoon” series, photographer Mike Olbinski, a Phoenix-based stormchaser, once again captured the beauty of the skies over the American southwest during the summer storm season of 2017.
One bonus this summer was a few successful chases up at the Grand Canyon. Finally. A couple of gorgeous sunsets, rain dumping into the Canyon, lightning at night, Milky Way…All told I covered about 13,000 miles and chased as far west as Desert Center, CA, as far east as Wilna, NM and as far north as Tonelea, AZ. And two great storms down in Organ Pipe National Monument, which is only about 10 miles from Mexico.