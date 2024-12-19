‘Monopoly Scrabble’ Combines the Most Strategic Parts of ‘Monopoly’ and ‘Scrabble’ Into a Single Game

Winning Moves Games has merged together the most strategic parts of Monopoly and Scrabble into a single game, which is aptly named Monopoly Scrabble. Rather than using double or triple word scores to get points or dice to move forward, players can build words on property squares to amass enough wealth to win the game.

Experience the totally unique gameplay of Monopoly® Scrabble®— the innovative game that combines the best elements of the Monopoly® game with the crossword-building play of Scrabble®. …The winner is the player with the highest total of cash and property value when the last letter tile is played.

Their amusing ad for the game is reminiscent of the classic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups commercial where chocolate and peanut butter are mashed together by an accidental collision on the street.

