Monopoly World Champion Offers Strategic Tips for Winning the Game

Great Big Story explained the history behind the classic board game Monopoly before introducing Jason Bunn, the 1985 Monopoly World Champion, who offered helpful advice and strategic tips for winning the game bigly.

Bunn Is Also Quite the Collector of ‘Monopoly’ Games