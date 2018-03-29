In an absolutely adorable clip from the BBC Earth series Nature’s Miracle Orphans, a troop of rescued monkeys at the Jaguar Rescue Centre in Costa Rica, hilariously chased after soap bubbles that Dexter, their beloved human caretaker, was blowing for their entertainment.
