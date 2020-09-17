Monkey Takes a Hilarious Series of Selfies After Stealing a Phone From a Malaysian Student

Malaysian student Zackrydz Rodzi arrived home to find that his phone was missing. As it turned out, a monkey had climbed a tree in order to get into the house and stole Rodzi’s phone as they often do. The next day, Rodzi located his phone in the area in back of his house and when he opened it, he found an incredible array of hilarious selfies that the mischevious primate took with the ill gotten bounty.

@zackrydz I lost my phone for 2 days and i thought it was stolen by someone but look who did it !!!??? This little monkey left my phone case below my bed lol. ? Tarzan Boy – Baltimora