Curious Monkey Checks Out Photographer’s Camera

While shooting pictures at the Tangkoko Nature Reserve in Sulawesi, Indonesia, Danish biologist Mogens Trolle captured absolutely adorable video footage of a rather fearless and intelligent young monkey thoroughly inspecting his DSLR camera. The little primate did not harm the camera in any way, in fact, it appeared to Trolle that the monkey knew exactly what to do.

You see a youngster looking very much like a wildlife photographer standing behind my camera, looking into it, checking out the buttons, turning it around, just like I would myself when photographing.





