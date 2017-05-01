Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Make a Primitive Water Powered Hammer Called a ‘Monjolo’ Used For Grinding Grains

by at on

Primitive Technology demonstrates how to make a water powered hammer called a “Monjolo,” commonly used for grinding down grains, with only fire and primitive stone tools. Fans of Primitive Technology can help support his future work on Patreon.

I started by making a water spout from half a hollow log to direct water from the creek. This was set up in the creek and water flowed through it. The hammer was made from a fallen tree. I cut it to size by burning it at the points I wanted it cut (to save effort chopping). Next I carved a trough in one end to catch falling water. This was done first with a stone chisel that was then hafted to an L–shaped handle and used as an adze. This adze only took about an hour to make as I already had the chisel head and cordage made of bark fibre to bind it with. (read more)

Primitive Technology Water Powered Hammer Monjolo

Advertisements

More posts about: Hacks


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.