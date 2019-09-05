‘Money for Shopping’, A Brilliantly Executed Mashup of Smokey Robinson and The Miracles With Dire Straits

Video editor Bill McClintock, who previously created a wonderful mashup combining the classic Queen song “We Will Rock You” with a wide range of musical styles and a seamless mashup of Kool and the Gang With Quiet Riot, has yet again paired an unlikely duo of songs that sound like they were made for each other.

In this case, McClintock has overlaid the timeless 1960 Smokey Robinson and The Miracles song “Shop Around” with the highly recognizable 1985 Dire Straits song “Money for Nothing”, using the parallel keys of G major (the former) and G minor (the latter) to musically connect the two vastly different, yet equally iconic songs. He also included a bit of the Van Halen cover of the classic The Kinks song “You Really Got Me”.

Songs used in this mashup:

Dire Straits – Money for Nothing

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Shop Around

Van Halen – You Really Got Me