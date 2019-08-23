‘Bang Your Head (It’s a Celebration)’, A Brilliant Mashup of Kool and the Gang With Quiet Riot

Video editor Bill McClintock, who previously created a wonderful mashup combining the classic Queen song “We Will Rock You” with a wide range of musical styles, brilliantly mashed together the Kool and The Gang funk song “Celebrate” with the Quiet Riot song “Bang Your Head (Metal Health)”.

While the songs couldn’t be more different in terms of style and genre, McClintock was able to connect them musically, using the common tempo and relative minor to seamlessly bridge the two. McClintock also sprinkled in a bit of the Free song “All Right Now” for a little lead guitar flavor.

Gang Your Head. Music used in this mashup: Kool & the Gang – Celebration

Quiet Riot – Bang Your Head (Metal Health)

Free – All Right Now

via The Awesomer