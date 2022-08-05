Researcher Talks About Her Quest to Learn More About Monarch Butterflies in Western Montana

In the PBS Nature short “Westward Wings”, researcher Maggie Hirschauer of the MPG Ranch talks about her quest to learn more about the monarch butterfly population in western Montana and how people around the world can help foster their survival with simple changes.

In helping the monarch and creating habitat and protecting these spaces and not using pesticides, you’re helping everything else too. You’re helping the bees and the moths and the beetles. …And so it’s just added a certain level of depth and richness to the understanding of the entire ecosystem. An ecosystem that there’s so many different layers, more than just the bigger picture.