Momentum Brewery Launches in New York With Two Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers

Beverage expert Lars Dahlhaus of Proof No More has partnered with longtime friend Wolfgang Menzel and German brewmaster Alexander Himburg to create Momentum Brewery, a New York brewery that focuses solely on craft non-alcoholic (NA) craft beer.

We utilize an innovative brewing process that respects the craft of brewing and preserves the rich, complex flavors and characteristics that make craft beer so appealing….We source our own hops and grains to create the most perfect non-alcoholic beer available today. Our beers are crafted to be your ideal post-workout refresher or your companion in a restaurant or bar when you choose to be sober or simply moderate your regular beer consumption.

They currently have two offerings, a hazy IPA NA beer and a Golden “pale ale” style NA beer.

All the flavors of a Pale Ale, we brewed MOMENUTM GOLDEN to shine bright, smell hoppy and drink crispy smooth. At only 71 calories per can; you can go for a second one! No questions asked. …When it comes to our MOMENTUM HAZY IPA, we flip the mood switch to present you with a classy hop-forward Indian-Pale-Ale. American Mosaic, Amarillo and Simcoe hops combine in a golden amber brew that refresh your senses and taste-buds.

Momentum beers are currently being brewed at Great South Bay Brewery and will also be featured at their taproom in Bay Shore, New York. Momentum is currently raising funds through Indiegogo to bring these brews and others to the retail space and Momentum is also available to order online at ProofNoMore.

With your support, we’ll be able to craft more different styles, reach more customers and share our story with more current and future enthusiasts. Our brews are created differently than anything else on the market today. Our process is formulated by our brewmaster with 5+ years experience in NA craft brewing. Come with us on an exciting journey, and “Keep the Momentum” as you explore a world without booze.