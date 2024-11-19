Surprised Mom Reveals What Her Young Daughter Packed in Her Lunch Box

Madi Cochrane, mom of four kids, was not only surprised when she found out that her 5 year old daughter Ellie packed her own lunch for school, but by what was actually in the lunch box.

I opened up this lunch box to take a peek, and as you can tell it is leaking. So on today’s episode of what did my daughter pack for lunch? I’m going to show you now. I peeked and I was giggling, so I had to get my camera out and start recording.

Madi happily explained each item, which included a frozen corn dog, a packet of ketchup, a bottle of water, cheese balls, a protein bar, a squeezable yogurt, and a bag of (melted) ice. Madi was very proud of Ellie’s ability to pack her own lunch and the planning that went into it. Madi also said that she will cook the corndog in the morning

my heart is melting…and so is the ice

Ellie also packed her Dad’s lunch for when he goes to work.