MOFLIN, An Adorable AI Robotic Pet That Uses Human Interaction to Emotionally Evolve Like a Real Animal

Vanguard Industries has created MOFLIN, an adorably fuzzy AI robotic pet that is programmed to develop a distinct personality and to evolve emotionally over time according to the interactions it has with humans and its environment. It also responds to touch with sounds and movement. In other words, it behaves a great deal like a real family pet but without the allergens.

We took a nature-inspired approach and developed a unique algorithm that allows MOFLIN to learn and grow by constantly using its interactions to determine patterns and evaluate its surroundings from its sensors. MOFLIN will choose from an infinite number of mobile and sound pattern combinations to respond and express its feelings. To put it in simple terms, it’s like you’re interacting with a living pet.

Vanguard Industries is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring the MOFLIN to market.

After internal review, in November 2019, we presented MOFLIN at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. In July 2020, we will start our Kickstarter campaign for our concept model. We aim to successfully deliver our first product in March 2021. We plan to diligently follow our roadmap to bring MOFLIN to you.

via Gizmodo