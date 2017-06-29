A Modern Version of the Powerfully Resonant ‘Hamilton’ Song ‘Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)’

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In the official music video for the timely Hamilton song “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)“, rappers K’naan, Residente, Riz MC and Snow Tha Product incorporate modern situations, fears and challenges, making it even more powerfully resonant than the original Broadway version. This and other songs from the show are available on The Hamilton Mixtape.

Watch the official video for Immigrants (We Get The Job Done) by @KNAAN feat. @Residente, @rizmc, & @SnowThaProduct. https://t.co/vto2od9AoK

— Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) June 28, 2017