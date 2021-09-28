A Model Train That Realistically Simulates the German Railway System For Student Dispatchers



The informative Tom Scott (previously) traveled to Darmstadt, Germany to learn about the Eisenbahnbetriebsfeld, a model train system that realistically simulates the German railway system for student dispatchers. This system is connected to real signaling systems to offer students a wide variety of operational situations without putting any trains or lives in danger.

In Darmstadt, Germany, there’s the Eisenbahnbetriebsfeld: a model railway connected to actual railway signalling equipment, so that controllers can learn without putting any real trains in danger. …they can train twenty signallers at the same time here, using the entire network and all the switches!