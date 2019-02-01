Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Graceful Robot Learns to Play a Mean Game of Jenga

by at on

Alberto Rodriguez, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at MIT along with a team from the MIT MCube Lab developed a very precisely moving robot that uses machine learning hardware to play a mean game of Jenga. The robot gracefully removes a wooden piece in two motions and the place it at the top of the pile and is able to repeat this motion several times while learning and retaining information about the environment in real time.

The robot efficiently and clearly identifies when a piece feels stuck or free and decides how to extract it using far less data. This approach as a successful example of AI moving into the physical world. The robot learns as it interacts with its environment and captures some of the essential skills that define human manipulation.

Machine Learning Robot Plays Jenga

via MIT News




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP