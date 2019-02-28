A Smaller, Lighter Version of the MIT Four-Legged Cheetah Robot That Can Do Backflips on Command

Scientists from the Biomimetic Robotics Lab at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a smaller 20 pound version of their hurdle jumping four-legged cheetah robot, which can perform a great deal of very helpful tasks, but also do something else that no other four-legged robot has done. This mini-cheetah robot can do backflips like nobody’s business.

