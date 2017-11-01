Laughing Squid

In 1999 Mister Rogers Reunited Onstage With Man in Wheelchair Who Was on a 1981 Episode as a Child

During the 1999 induction ceremony into the Television Hall of Fame, a very dignified Fred Rogers suddenly leaped up onto the stage when he saw his longtime friend Jeff Erlanger in the lights. The two had met in 1981, when Erlanger came onto the set of Mister Rogers Neighborhood to talk about his having to use a wheelchair. The brave five year old confidently spoke about his condition, which was caused by a tumor at seven months old, his multiple surgeries and how he lives his life. In a touching moment, the two sang “It’s You I Like”. 18 years later, Erlanger repeated the phrase to his favorite neighbor.

Fred Rogers is inducted into the TV Hall of Fame. Jeff Erlanger, who appeared on Mister Rogers Neighborhood in 1981, surprises Rogers at this ceremony.

Mister Rogers Leaps Onstage

Mister Rogers and Jeff Erlanger singing “It’s You I Like” in 1981

via reddit

