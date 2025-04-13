The Most Common Mistakes Cooks Make With Spices

Culinary scientist Ethan Chlebowski, who studies how to get the most flavor from food, explained some of the most common mistakes made with spices.

Spices are one of the most important ingredients we use every time we cook except the way we are taught how to use them is completely backwards for example…in this video we are going to cover the five mistakes that most home cooks make when trying to learn spices.

He specifically addressed the use of salt in cooking, over-flavoring with spice rubs, under-flavoring with not enough spice, adding spice at the wrong time in the recipe, and the fear of experimentation.