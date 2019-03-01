How a Missing Oxford Comma in Maine Employment Law Cost a Portland Dairy Over $5,000,000 in Overtime

In 2014, Oakhurst Dairy in Portland, Maine was named a defendant in a class-action lawsuit brought by their drivers, who claimed that they were due overtime pay per state law. The dairy defended itself, stating that they followed the letter of the law, which they had always interpreted as saying that drivers were exempt from such overtime. The court agreed at first. Then in 2017, it was reversed on appeals in favor of the plaintiffs for a whopping $5,000,000.

The real issue at hand is that the state had put out a poorly worded rule that lacked a clarifying Oxford comma, which left a great deal of information open to interpretation.

One of the judges was heard to say “For want of a comma, we have this case…”. As Half as Interesting explains, the state sort of took notice of their error.