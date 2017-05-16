Beautifully Minimalist Single Line Tattoos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mo Ganji, an Iranian born, Berlin-based ink artist who’s known for his distinctive minimalist tattoos that use just a single line to form a desired shape. Such designs include a stretching cat, a wide wing-spanned owl, a floating hummingbird, dogs and a really cool streamlined version of Chewbacca. Each tattoo starts out with three points that are then connected. In a 2016 interview with Tätowier Magazin, Ganji explained the symbolism of these three points.

(translated) They stand for body, mind and soul …because everything in life has a counter-pole, and the opposite pole to the stroke is the point. This balances everything back.