Amazingly Realistic Miniature Watercolor Drawings That Are About the Size of a United States Quarter

by at on

Artist Rachel Beltz of Little Quill Studios creates amazingly realistic, miniature watercolor portraits that are truly no bigger than the size of a U.S. quarter. Each creation reveals such incredible detail that would seem so prohibitive in such a small space, but Beltz takes size limitations as a challenge.

Using watercolors, I aim to create realistic miniatures; each of my pieces are roughly the size of a United States Quarter (for my International friends, that’s about 28 x 28 mm.) Imagine a house small enough to fit under a single key on your keyboard… maybe an entire desert with a cactus… or even a cat that could fit under a postage stamp? I have painted them all; squeezing in each and every detail.

These tiny prints are available for purchase through the Little Quill Studios shop. Beltz also takes requests for custom portraits.

