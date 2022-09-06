Elegant Miniature Watch Cufflinks

The brothers behind the British watch company Creamy Patina, have created The Wilsdorf Collection, an elegant yet very convenient series of cufflinks that also act as working miniaturized timepieces. The brothers, Dr. Imran Haq and Emto Haq have worked with watches for a long time.

At Creamy Patina, we’re two brothers who live and breathe watches. We’ve been collecting and repairing vintage watches ever since we can remember, and now we’ve translated all our experience into making iconic watches, tiny.

The idea for miniaturizing iconic watches came to them while they were separated due to their separate work during the pandemic.

By day one of us is a Surgeon, and the other a Biochemist. During the COVID19 pandemic and the first lockdown in 2020, the Doctor was serving on the frontline, having to live alone in splendid isolation. To while away the time, and forget about the horrors of work he set about designing and making tiny versions of his grail watches. His brother, the Biochemist, thought they were pretty cool and when they reunited again, decided to make the prototypes a reality – resulting in The Wilsdorf Collection.

The Haqs raised funds through a successful Kickstarter campaign, and each style can be ordered directly through their site.

