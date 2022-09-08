A Detailed Paper Miniature of Jack Skellington’s House From ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

Devon of MechanicalFiend created a wonderfully detailed paper miniature of Jack Skellington‘s spooky “Halloween Town” house from the classic Tim Burton animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas. The video takes the viewer step by step through the crafting process, showing how the replica was made. Devon also jokes about her timing.

What’s this? Join me on a spooky and sinister journey into Halloween Town to build a very precarious miniature version of Jack’s house… because who doesn’t want a Halloween video in September?

via Boing Boing