A Marvelous Mini Marble Machine That Automatically Sends a Magnetic Ball Over a Curving Steel Wire Track

To celebrate 40K followers on his YouTube channel, visual artist and designer Daniel de Bruin (previously) built a cleverly automated miniature marble machine with recycled parts that rotates a magnetic ball and drops it onto a curving steel wire track over and over again.

A marble track the size of my palm. …For this track, I’m using a 5mm ball bearing and 0.6mm steel wire. The big gear comes from an old camera and the bearing is taken out of a broken printer

de Bruin also shared a tutorial on making the steel wire marble track.

via The Awesomer