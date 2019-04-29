Miniature Eiffel Tower Hypnotically Built From Magnets

The very talented aptly named Magnetic Games (previously) hypnotically built a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower using magnetic balls and bars, making it look really easy in the process.
by Lori Dorn
