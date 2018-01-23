A Miniature Downtown Chicago Cityscape Puzzle With 3D Tiles Printed Using Real Time Aerial Data

Microscape’s second city is the Second City. …As with the Manhattan Collection, Microscape’s Downtown Chicago Collection slices up the city into a north-south-oriented grid of six-inch squares. Each square equates to approximately ½ of a mile (around four Windy City blocks) at 1:5000 scale. The 1.3° skew from true north of Chicago’s street grid makes for a more visually interesting sculptural piece, as streets, buildings, bridges and the Chicago River are all cut through at a slight angle.

