‘Mindhunter’ Actor Cameron Britton Talks About How He Transforms Into Serial Killer Ed Kemper

Mindhunter actor Cameron Britton quite eloquently shares how he prepares to embody the personality of serial killer Ed Kemper while getting dressed for the role. Britton talks about the hair, the clothes and the voice he deepens for the role, but notes that the character doesn’t come to life for him until “the glasses go half and inch down the nose”.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of Brittan’s Kemper with the real Kemper.