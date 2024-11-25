The Incredible Camouflaging Abilities of the Aptly Named Mimic Octopus

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic talked about the incredible camouflaging techniques of the aptly named mimic octopus. This particular cephalopod is known for impersonating venomous sea creatures in looks and movement in order to escape potential predators and hide in plain sight.

Researchers have documented these  octopuses imitating everything from mantis shrimp and seahorses to  giant crabs and starfish. However, their go-to disguises often mimic venomous  creatures, deterring potential predators by making the octopus appear as a highly dangerous meal.

