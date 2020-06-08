Alex Dodson of Burned by Design (previously) has added a new piece to his incredible Star Wars inspired collection with a wonderfully detailed Millennium Falcon fire pit. While it’s not “the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy”, it does ignite pretty quickly.

New to our Star Wars collection, we bring you the classic Millennium Falcon Starship fire pit from the Star Wars saga. My incorporating precision laser cut detailing has allowed Alex to bring this classic star ship to life in metal!