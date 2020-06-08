Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Wonderfully Detailed Millennium Falcon Fire Pit

by on

Millennium Falcon Fire Pit

Alex Dodson of Burned by Design (previously) has added a new piece to his incredible Star Wars inspired collection with a wonderfully detailed Millennium Falcon fire pit. While it’s not “the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy”, it does ignite pretty quickly.

New to our Star Wars collection, we bring you the classic Millennium Falcon Starship fire pit from the Star Wars saga. My incorporating precision laser cut detailing has allowed Alex to bring this classic star ship to life in metal!

Millennium Falcon Fire Pit

Millennium Falcon Fire Pit Drive

Millennium Falcon Fire Pit Fire

Millennium Falcon Fire Pit Fireside

Millennium Falcon Fire Pit Side

via Technabob


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved