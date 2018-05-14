Star Wars Fans Spent Six Years Building a Full-Size Replica of the Millennium Falcon Cockpit

Greg Dietrich, Jake Polatty, and a group of Star Wars fans have spent the last six years building a highly detailed, full-size replica of the Millennium Falcon‘s legendary cockpit inside of a garage located in Huntsville, Alabama. WIRED met up with Dietrich and Polatty to get an inside look at how the amazing creation came to life.
