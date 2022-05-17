Mill Valley Teenager Plays With Pearl Jam at Oakland Arena After Their Drummer Tested Positive for COVID-19

When 18 year old Mill Valley drummer Kai Neukermans of The Alive learned that Pearl Jam‘s drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19 right before the band was to play the Oakland Arena, he texted Olivia Vedder, daughter of Eddie Vedder, to volunteer his skills. Neukermans, who met the younger Vedder at Ohana Fest in 2018, found out the next day that he was being considered. He submitted a video of his drumming and shortly thereafter, found out he got the job. And saved the show.
Oakland Arena w/ Pearl Jam ??Next level! Thx for havin’ me play…Honored to share the stage w/u guys