In the incredible animated short “Flurry” by the very talented visual artist Mike Pelletier (previously), a group of brightly colored bodies made out of clay repeatedly pile together and painfully separate in a strange bacchanalic dance.

The slapping soundtrack by Dylan Galletly serves to further extend this fascinating concept.