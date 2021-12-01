Mike Boyd Teaches Tom Scott How to Ride a Bike

Of all the amazing things he’s done, the ever-inquisitive Tom Scott has never learned how to ride a bicycle. So he enlisted his friend, the tenacious Mike Boyd, who is always on a mission to teach himself new things, to help him learn in as little time as possible.

Oh, it’s flat-out embarrassing. This is something I should have known. This is a basic skill that I should have.

At first, Scott had difficulty with the steering and the pedals, but with Boyd’s gentle encouragement and a height adjustment, Scott was able to ride, although he had a bit of difficulty with the turns. He eventually got it by remembering simple tricks. Scott reached his goal of “to the pagoda and back” in just over 30 minutes.

Finger on the brake, just in case. We’re on a nice, wide left turn. There we go. Look where you want to go, look— I remember that.