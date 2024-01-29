A Timeline of the Middle Ages Explained in 15 Minutes

James Wade of MedievalMadness shared a historically informative timeline of the Middle Ages explained in detail over the course of 15 minutes. The subjects ranged from the inevitable Fall of the Western Roman Empire in 455 to the authoritarian Unification of Spain in 1492.

From the fall of Rome to the dawn of the Renaissance, the Middle Ages was an era of history that encompassed massive social change. A time of international warfare, national rebellion, devastating disease, and at times brutal cruelty

Other notable events that took place during that time period included the rise of the Franks, the First Crusade, the Hundred Years War, the War of the Roses, and the Magna Carta.

Middle Ages Timeline
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade.


