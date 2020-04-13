Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles

A unique episode of Saturday Night Live at Home featured segments that could be done remotely. Included in this mix was an amusing, but very apt animation about the no-longerTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles now in their middle age. The aging terrapins have instead forsaken their subterranean world of New York City sewers for roomy houses in the suburbs where they go shopping at Whole Foods, drive carpool, worry about their financial and physical health all while reminiscing about the good old days.

