Middle-Aged Dad Jam Band Performs a Raucous Cover of the B-52’s Song ‘Love Shack’

The Middle-Aged Dad Jam Band performed an appropriately raucous cover of the classic B-52’s song “Love Shack” inside David Wain‘s garage.

Wain sang lead and played drums. Longtime Laughing Squid friend Kestrin Pantera and comedian Jessica McKenna sang fantastic backup while dressed in glittery vintage cocktail dresses. And a whole bunch of people in crazy costumes danced wildly around them.

Here’s the newest cover from David Wain and Ken Marino’s Middle Aged Dad Jam Band, LOVE SHACK, featuring Kestrin Pantera, Jessica McKenna and David Wain on vocals and a whole pile of weirdos on “partying.”

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

