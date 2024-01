Popcorn Kernel Receives Extremely Low Score in Microwave Olympics High Dive Competition

Prankster Timbo Slice created an Olympics style high dive event for popcorn kernels inside his microwave oven. One kernel was the diver, and three others were judges. After cooking for about three minutes, the diver leaped off the board and into the “pool.” Sadly, the diver’s performance was rated very low. Luckily, one of the judges accidentally fell into the “water”.

Terrible form.