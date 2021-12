Slow Motion Macro View of Gracefully Moving Microbes

Journey to the Microcosmos shared wonderfully calming slow motion footage by James Weiss of tiny microbes gracefully moving in and around each other as seen through a macro lens. Narrator Hank Green explains the features of each tiny organism and the movements they make while Andrew Huang provided the perfect soundtrack.

While our journeys are often enjoyed at a slow pace, when we go just a little bit slower and look a little bit deeper there’s always something new to find.