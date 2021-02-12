Michelle Obama Joins Friends ‘Waffles + Mochi’ on a Worldwide Culinary Adventure in New Netflix Kids Show

In the Netflix series Waffles + Mochi, former First Lady Michelle Obama joins her two puppet friends on a worldwide culinary adventure as the titular pair embarks on a journey to become chefs.

Having lived in the freezer for most of their lives, Waffles, a fuzzy blue snow monster, and Mochi a petite pink ball, haven’t had much cooking success in their limited space. But with the help of Mrs. Obama and other kind souls, the gregarious pair finds that they can find out so much about what they love to do by visiting different cultures around the world, meeting new people, and learning the cuisines of each.

With the help of friendly new faces like Mrs. Obama, the supermarket owner, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms, and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids, and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends.

The series premieres on March 16, 2021.