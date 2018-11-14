Comedian Michael Rapaport Insults a Frowning Big Eyed Persian Cat in a Profanity Laced Voice Over Video

When comedian Michael Rapaport came across this adorable video of Wilfred Warrior, a beloved big eyed, frowning chinchilla Persian, he provided a fantastically profanity laced voice-over. Throughout the short video, Rapaport insults Wilfred, calls for his mother and talks sweetly to a cat sitting in the window while Wilfred remains (obviously) blissfully oblivious to Rapaport’s loud rant.

Those of us familiar with Rapaport’s humor knows he’s just got a wicked sense of humor.

This little fucker looks like my GrandMa!

I love my GrandMa but hate Cats.@iamrapaport is live!!!#disruptivebehavior New Ep is Here:https://t.co/KNnLeKQIFd pic.twitter.com/fCfsxq0pj8 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 11, 2018

Here’s the original footage of Wilfred looking at the house without Rappaport’s voiceover.

And even Wilfred’s humans recognize that their funny little cat looks a lot like Steve Buscemi.