Michael McDonald and Take 6 Perform A Cappella Cover of ‘Don’t Worry Baby’ by The Beach Boys

While backstage at a Los Angeles venue, legendary vocalist Michael McDonald and the talented members of Take Six performed an incredible A Cappella cover of the 1964 ballad “Don’t Worry Baby”, a rendition they are planning to do for an upcoming benefit for The Beach Boys. Sound engineer Tony Huerta captured this incredible performance on video.

BTW, this video was recorded by Take 6 audio engineer @TonyHuertaSound and all props should go to him and the band + MMcD!! — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) February 12, 2023

Here’s footage (also by Huera) of McDonald performing “Minute by Minute” onstage with Take 6 on January 27, 2023.

via Gavin Purcell