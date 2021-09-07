Michael K. Williams Recaps His Remarkable Career

The great Michael Kenneth Williams (previously) sat down with Vanity Fair in September 2020 to talk about his remarkable career. Williams took a look at each of the now-iconic roles that he’s played, shared his insight into each of the characters he embodied, and opened up about what he learned about himself with each project and the world around him.

Michael Kenneth Williams takes us through his storied acting career, breaking down his roles in ‘Bullet,’ ‘Bringing Out the Dead,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The Wire,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘The Gambler,’ ‘Bessie,’ ‘The Night Of,’ ‘When We Rise,’ ‘Viceland,’ ‘Hap & Leonard,’ ‘When They See Us’ and ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Williams also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to share his thoughts.

I just want to say thank you to Vanity Fair and for everyone who was listening or watching the timeline of my career so far.

Sadly, Williams’ career was tragically cut short on September 6, 2021, when he was unexpectedly found unresponsive in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment by his nephew.

RIP Michael Kenneth Williams. Like Omar, you lived life by your own code. You will be terribly missed.